Whatcom County Jail report for March 1, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
MARCH 1, 2017
Tyler Wayne Blackwelder, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Michael John Carder, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and third-degree assault.
Christopher Brian Feathers, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Blaine Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Kyle Owen Finkbonner, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a drug court violation.
Chris M. Grasso, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Marcia Heitsman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and controlled-substance violation.
Jacob Mackenzie Huff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Edward Scott King, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance and violation committed in a public place, facility or school.
Jason Jeffrey Olsen, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Alexandrea Danielle Pedregon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jesse Adam Reed, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Randi Reppart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and identity theft.
Ariana Alexander Tarr, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Glenn Alexander Wheeler, booked by the Blaine Police Department for driving under the influence.
Charles Wayne White, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
