Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 28, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 28, 2017
Joel Michah Ashton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree theft and for failure to appear in court on a charge of making as false statement to an officer.
Jordan Edward Burnett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Tina Mary Demitro, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Nathan Josiah Dvorak, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Adriel Flores, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a DOC swift and certain warrant and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Dante Andre Goodwin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Nicholas Aaron Hale, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Wade Stephen Hardenbrook, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jeffrey Paul King, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
Nichole Marie Lee, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Collin Manuel Lewis, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree assault.
Clarence Charles Martin, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Shawn Dale Noisey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer and for felony harassment.
Jesse Neal Nyberg Giles, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of reckless endangerment.
Britt Lee Peterson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and intent to manufacture a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
David William Purviance, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass.
Ryan James Rickerts, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Anthony James Scheuner, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
