Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 27, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 27, 2017
Tina Marie Blotsky, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Rex Gordon Bouma, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Anthony Joseph Cahoon, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Mark Anthony Chavez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Stephen Glenn Cloudt, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Katherine Bailey Doherty, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Bradley Allen Ferris Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Wade Stephen Hardenbrook, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Carrie Lynn Harrington, booked by the Blaine Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Cecil Edward Harrison, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jacob Mackenzie Huff, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Guy Joseph Prendergast, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Shawn David Regan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jose Mannuel Rivera Jr., booked by the Blaine and Ferndale police departments for possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wilma Vera Solomon, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of a lawful order of a court and second-degree malicious mischief.
Roderick David Tarter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer, first-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a police officer.
Christopher Cain Waters, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
William Dean Willis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments