Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 26, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 26, 2017
Adrian Robert Cronn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Ronald James Handerson Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Stuart Jeffrey Harris Jr., booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Lazurus Lang, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Noel Ortiz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Tyson Allan Pullar, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant arrest, a civil bench warrant, third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowl and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowl.
Lawrence Arlen Tom Sr., booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Bret Tyler Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Comments