Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 25, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 25, 2017
Nathan Beau Arthur, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Lani Mako Asman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Kristina Denise Booth, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Alvin Bradley, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
William Edward Burch, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jesse Michael Conroy, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Farris James Guillory, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jessie Leah Keller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Benny Joe Le, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Cuong Manh Le, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Timothy Maxon Merrifield, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kent Wayne Munkres, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to comply on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Glenn Munkres, booked by the Blaine Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for forgery and for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Jo Nixt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Ryan Eric Sanders, booked by the Bellingham and Ferndale police departments and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree identity theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kai Joseph Simmonds, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Lillian Mildred Wahpat, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
