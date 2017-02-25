Pedestrian struck on Woburn Street in Bellingham, police say; road closed Friday night

A pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk on Woburn Street Friday night, prompting Bellingham police to close the street for a few hours, police said.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of Woburn, said Bellingham Police Sgt. Dennis James. Because reports of the incident had not been finalized as of late Saturday morning, it was not clear precisely in which crosswalk the crash happened.
Police said via Twitter around 9 p.m. Friday officers had closed Woburn between East Connecticut and East Illinois streets. The Railroad Trail, a 3-mile pedestrian trail that runs from Memorial Park to Bloedel Donovan Park, uses the only marked crosswalk on Woburn between Connecticut and Illinois.
Woburn St. is closed between E. Connecticut St. and E. Illinois St. due to a collision investigation. Please use alternate routes. bp183— Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) February 25, 2017
The road was reopened around 11 p.m., according to a later tweet from police.
Officers say thanks for your patience. The MVA scene investigation on Woburn St is finished and the street has been reopened. BP196— Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) February 25, 2017
The names of the driver and the pedestrian involved were not immediately available, nor were nature of the victim’s injuries, James said. It was unclear whether the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.
The driver did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, James said, and was not arrested. The driver has not been charged pending the ongoing investigation, he added.
Friday’s crash marks the fourth in the 2900 block of Woburn since the start of 2017. The previous three were hit-and-runs.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
