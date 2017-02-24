Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 23, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 23, 2017
Marco Alvarez-Acevedo, booked by Homeland Security Investigations for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Steven Glen Binschus, booked by the Sumas Police Department for possession of a dangerous weapon and a controlled substance violation.
Daniel James Birman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation.
Christopher Bolduc, booked by the U.S. Marshals Service on a U.S. Marshal hold.
Joshua Eldon Byram, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Richard Ludivico Cadiente Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for having a controlled substance without a prescription.
Destiny Renae Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Joseph Gregory Deering, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Jacob Scott Elliott, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Marvin Lee Freeman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation.
Victoria L. Garcia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Gary Todd Horton, booked by Homeland Security Investigations for delivery of a controlled substance.
Dillon Lee Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for harassment, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree vehicle prowling.
Cynthia Gayle Jensen, booked by the Everson Police Department for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Trever Rene Jimenez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dillon Bradley Jimmie, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree vehicle prowling.
Jo Ann Darlene Jimmie, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Woojung Kim, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Lakeasha Nichole Loder, booked by the Department for Corrections on a swift-and-certain warrant.
Phillip Bruce Lorden, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree illegal possession of a firearm.
Andre Mathuik, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief, interfering with a report of domestic violence and third-degree theft.
Casey Reagan Smith, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Gomer Carl Spottedbear, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Allen Marshall Wolfe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for delivery of a controlled substance.
Arianna Monique Wyndon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree retail theft.
