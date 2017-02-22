Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 21, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 21, 2017
David Victor Berg, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Alexander Caracoza, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Jason Nicholas Dean, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Jacob Armond DiLorenzo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Jeremy Adams Ewing, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Matthew Phillip Godzik, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances and obstructing a police officer.
Levi Zachariah Henifin, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Lance Ian Jefferson, booked by the Washington State Patrol, the Lummi Nation Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer, and for disobedience of a lawful order of the court, possession of a dangerous weapon, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Letrez Clayton Jones, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Melquiades Antonio Mendoza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Donna May Running Bear Cooke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for robbery and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Tyre James Tucker, booked by Juvenile Detention for attempting to elude a police vehicle.
