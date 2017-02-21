Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 20, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 20, 2017
Thomas Robert Anderson Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the state Department of Corrections, and by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for theft of a motor vehicle, making a false statement to an officer, first-degree trafficking and shoplifting.
Kaliese Ann Campbell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jesica Jo Craig, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Alvin Bernard Godette, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Jose Angel Gomez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, second-degree assault, harassment and first-degree robbery.
Marcus Tyler Mosley, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Vaughn Anton Tufts, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shawn Crawford Kelly Wagar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order, restricted/occupational license, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Comments