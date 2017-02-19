Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 18, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 18, 2017
Rolf Alexander T. Adkinson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gill T. Bazan, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Ian Thomas Brune, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Michelle Louise Cooper, booked by the Nooksack Indian Tribe for fourth-degree assault.
Joseph Alexis Godinez-Espinoza, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for minor in possession, reckless driving, and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Zachary Curtis Gomez, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, falsification of insurance ID, and failure to appear in court on a charge of paraphernalia/use.
Chase Anthony Little, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, trip permit violation-usage, and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Nathaniel Jacob London, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Darian Jovan Polee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Hazen Wayne Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass.
Toby William Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of marijuana possession.
Jerry Dale Steinbach, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault.
Sarajean Louise Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Comments