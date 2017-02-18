Maple Falls man arrested on suspicion of DUI after single-car crash in Peaceful Valley

A Maple Falls man is suspected of driving under the influence after crashing his pickup in Peaceful Valley Friday night, the Washington State Patrol said.
Manuel Murillo III, 20, was arrested after crashing his 2004 Toyota Tundra into a pole around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Kendall Road and Peaceful Valley Drive, said Sgt. Mark Francis with the state patrol. No other vehicles were involved, Francis said.
Murillo suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Joseph hospital as a precaution, Francis said.
The crash with the pole left cables strewn across Kendall Road, Francis said. This caused a brief blockage on the state highway, and crews with Frontier Communications, an internet service provider, were called to help clear the roadway.
Murillo had not been booked into Whatcom County Jail as of late Saturday morning, according to jail records.
No further information was immediately available.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments