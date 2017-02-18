Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 17, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 17, 2017
Dillon Lawrence Bass, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police Department for motor-vehicle theft, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, and failure to appear on these charges: violating a domestic violence protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Tracy Rene Bass, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
August Michael Boome, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery and failure to appear on second-degree burglary.
Shanon Marie Camacho, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Jacob Armond Dilorenzo, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Paul Christian Foley, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and a probation/parole violation.
Herbert Francis Jefferson, booked by the Lummi Nation and Ferndale police departments.
Janice A. Kuljis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Thu-Hong Thi Le, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Charles Richard Marshburn, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Aaron Christopher Maxwell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Johnathan C. Phair, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department on a U.S. Marshal hold.
Jose Luis Ramirez Diaz, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear on violating a restraining order.
Daniel Toribo Tellez, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jason William Vick, booked by the Washington State Patrol fro reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Robert Nicholas Wagner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
