Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 17, 2017

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting Pause

2:28 A security camera catches attempted robbery at Lafeen's in Burlington

0:56 See Lynden girls' basketball 45-32 victory over Anacortes in pictures

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge