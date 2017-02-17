Motorcyclist dead in crash on Guide Meridian north of Bellingham, authorities say

1:38 Watch Capt. Erica Martin, firefighter-paramedic and EMS supervisor, demonstrate using nalaxone, or Narcan Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:55 Sinkhole closes Lynden street

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:25 Mucho-mega burrito dazzles hungry customers in Puyallup

0:39 Rescued dog Chunk adopted by Sacramento firefighter

0:27 Squirrel spotted eating a slice of pizza in a tree