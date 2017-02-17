Motorcyclist dead in crash on Guide Meridian north of Bellingham, authorities say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crashing into the side of an SUV on Guide Meridian Road near the intersection of Laurel Road Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old man from Lynden, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Mark Francis with the state patrol. His name has not been released. Dr. Gary Goldfogel, Whatcom County medical examiner, said in an email an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. when a 30-year-old Bellingham woman driving a white Dodge Durango was turning left onto Guide Meridian from the east side of the road, Francis said. Her name was not immediately available.
As she pulled into the street, she stopped in the right-hand northbound lane, Francis said. The man, who was riding a Honda 750 Sportster, hit the side of the SUV, Francis said. He was wearing a helmet.
The woman had five children with her in the car, ages 9 years old and younger, Francis said. No one in the car was injured, he added. Troopers do not believe she was driving impaired.
It was unclear how damaged the vehicles were, Francis said.
The crash originally blocked both northbound lanes of Guide Meridian, along with the center lane and the left southbound lanes, Francis said.
One northbound lane later opened, according to a video posted to Twitter around 3:30 p.m. by the state Department of Transportation.
UPDATE: One lane of northbound traffic is getting through at SR 539 at Laurel Road. WSP still on scene investigation. pic.twitter.com/EO62JC3ROQ— WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) February 17, 2017
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
