Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 16, 2017
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Rachel Jade Alejandre, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, an agency outside Whatcom County and the Lynden Police Department for third-degree assault, third-degree theft, third-degree retail theft and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Jordan Joseph Andreason, booked by the Whatcom Conty Sheriff’s Office for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Cavanaugh Levine Bunton Phair, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Beau Catlin Craig, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Henry Lee Dixon, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Tracy Faith Farmer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Shiane Destinee Fredrick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Justin Douglas Hunter, booked by the Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Isaac Neal Imhof, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault, residential burglary and firearm theft.
Lance Daniel Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree retail theft.
Denis Vyacheslav Krishtal, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and third-degree malicious mischief.
Tiana Rose Lane, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and shoplifting.
Jeremiah Allen Lien, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer.
Peter Lyle Lohman, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Tarah Marie Mendoza, booked by the Blaine Police Department for first-degree possession of stolen property.
Giovanni Ram Orrantia-Pieper, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Mason Daniel Otterson, booked by the Blaine Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Nathan Scott Rackliff, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Anna Jane Robbins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office and the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and motor vehicle theft, and for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty.
Leslie Santiago Sanchez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and shoplifting, and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief
Jian Tan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Allen Wgeishofski, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Miranda Ann White, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal impersonation, and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Comments