Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 15, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 15, 2017
Oleg Bugriyev, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and a probation or parole violation.
Sean Michael Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Joesiah Stanley Dunne, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Yosif Fouad El Tahel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of controlled substance violation, third-degree possession of stolen property, and forgery.
Henry Lee Jackson IV, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer, and for violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
Antoninne Lee Littlejohn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Jon Marshall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and second-degree malicious mischief.
Nichole Candice Mondares, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree trafficking.
Alan R. Morales Cerda, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and minor in possession.
Summer Caitlin Stelmach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft of an access device, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and failure to appear in court on a charge of controlled-substance violation.
Wyatt Daniel Strand, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Zachary Ryan Tufts, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
