Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 13, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 13, 2017
Michael Ronald Ackerman, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Stefanie Kay Andrews, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Derrick Charles Brooks, booked by the Sumas Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Hannah Elizabeth Cowin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kari Anna Evans, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Erin Hart, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Dianne Fern Heinlen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for theft of a firearm.
Theodore Aaron Keyes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Kevin Thomas Kindelberger, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Andrew Stephen McNielly, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Lucas Joseph Uyeno W., booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Anthony Glen Vanatta, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer and for second-degree burglary.
