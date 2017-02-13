Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 12, 2017
Jason William Alm, booked by the Ferndale Police Department on fugitive from justice warrants.
John Peter Calene, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a schedule-2 narcotic.
Brian Dewayne Gaston, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Leslie Dale Love III, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Qi An Mai, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for delivery of a controlled substance.
Kelson Ladd McClung, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Trevor Robert Mikoch, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Mark Allen Mills, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Carlos Morales, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Talin Lee Morris, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Keith Alan Powless, booked by the Washington State Patrol for making a false statement to a public officer, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence.
Tin Hieu Tran, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Tamara Yazzie, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Lummi Nation Police Department for theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
