Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 11, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 11, 2017
Dakota Lee Commissaris, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and failure to appear in court on a charge of felony criminal solicitation.
John Jay DePoppe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Jennifer Marie Fowler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree robbery.
Rhonda Marie Hill, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Dylan Jacob Howard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Justin Douglas Hunter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree trafficking and first-degree possession of stolen property.
Nickoles Ryan Julius, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Susan Maybelle Kanitz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Joshua Torrence Kelley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gary Lynn McBeth, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of harassment and violation of a domestic-violence protection order.
Modesto Rodriguez, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree assault.
Patrick James Stangland, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Bryan Thomas Strickland, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for three counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license, and for manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Jeremiah John Sullivan, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run of an unattended vehicle, and theft of motor vehicle fuel.
Charity Theophile, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Jacob Earl Tiffany, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Gary Scott Tretwold, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting elude police vehicle and shoplifting.
