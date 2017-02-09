Crime

Man aims gun at Bellingham motel worker who tried to kick him out, police say

A Bellingham man pulled out a loaded gun and threatened to shoot a motel worker Wednesday when he was kicked out of his room at a Samish Way motel, according to police.

An employee of the Coachman Inn told Kyle Edward Swallow that he needed to leave around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.

Swallow, 23, responded by pointing a black semiautomatic handgun at the man, and saying he would shoot. The worker backed out of the room, unharmed, Beckley said.

Police arrested Swallow on suspicion of first-degree assault. He told them he was acting in self-defense. He went on to say he hadn’t been struck, however, and officers saw no evidence of a physical fight.

A loaded black Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered from the room. Beckley didn’t immediately know how long Swallow had been staying at the Coachman.

