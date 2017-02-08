Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 7, 2017
James Ray Alanis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Ray Siam Lhut Charles Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a probation or parole violation.
Richard Sheldon Cooke, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, disobedience of a lawful order of the court and harassment.
Michelle Marie Gainey, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Keith Maxwell Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Miles Aaron Kowchee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Nicholas Michael Kurtz, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for residential burglary.
Sandra Lee Lane, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
James Craig McDaniel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Hector Joseph Ortiz, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dustin Taylor Severson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Kimo Monroe Warren III, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Nicholas Adam Zylstra, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree manslaughter.
