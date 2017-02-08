Man holds woman at gunpoint in Silver Reef Casino hotel room, deputies say

A man held a woman at gunpoint at the Silver Reef Casino’s hotel as he ranted for an hour about torturing her, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The off-and-on couple had stayed at the casino on the Lummi Reservation for a few days before Mark Henry Davis, 56, asked the woman up to their room on the sixth floor Wednesday morning, said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
In the room Davis grew extremely mad at the woman, 38, about drugs scattered inside, and he accused her of stealing things, Parks said. She reported Davis pointed a gray semiautomatic handgun at her, took her purse, and launched into a rant about how he would torture and shoot her.
Eventually he let her use the bathroom, and from there, she called 911 around 10 a.m., according to her. Lummi police, a SWAT team, and a negotiator from the sheriff’s office responded to the casino south of Ferndale. Davis came out of the room soon after their arrival.
The woman did not need emergency medical aid, according to a sheriff’s report. Davis, however, was taken to the hospital because deputies believed he was still experiencing the effects of drugs.
Once he’s in condition to go to jail, he will be held on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and possession of methamphetamine.
The woman reported Davis had been abusive to her in recent weeks, in another incident that involved a gun, Parks said, but since then they got back together.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
