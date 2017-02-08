Man holds woman at gunpoint in Silver Reef Casino hotel room, deputies say

6:18 Lynden man sentenced for manslaughter in 2013 Father's Day shooting Pause

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

0:30 Snow starts to fall Wednesday afternoon in Bellingham

0:58 Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

1:02 Kids laugh, sled and play in snow at Squalicum Creek Park amid school closures

0:45 Driving Lake Terrell Road in whiteout conditions

1:07 Walk through Whatcom Falls Park in the snow