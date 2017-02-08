Armed robbers steal man’s wallet in Sehome neighborhood, alert says

Two men armed with a pistol and knife robbed a man of his wallet north of Western Washington University, according to a campus alert sent out Tuesday night.
Police were still searching for the robbers Wednesday.
A man reported he was robbed of his wallet at North Garden and East Maple streets by the two armed men. One man – about 5-foot-9, with a bandana over his face – held a pistol with a dark finish, according to the alert. A second man had a knife. He was wearing a hat and a bandana. They fled in a white car that turned onto East Chestnut, a one-way street that goes away from downtown Bellingham.
The man reported three or four people were in the car. The alert said part of the license plate read “NB.”
There were no reports of injuries.
A Bellingham police spokeswoman had not responded to follow-up questions as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
