Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 6, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 6, 2017
Luis G. Bautista, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Jessie Dale Clayton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kateri Hillaire, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Simon J. James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of a lawful order of the court, a controlled substance violation, and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Kyle Michael Koop, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for minor intoxicated in a public place and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Alexander Magowan, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Gabriel Jesus Veliz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
