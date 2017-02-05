Crime

February 5, 2017 8:12 AM

Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 4, 2017

The Bellingham Herald

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.

FEB. 4, 2017

Devon Iyonne Mazur, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.

Samantha Jo McLane Jennings, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft, unlawful possession of a payment instrument, and forgery.

Ann Marie Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.

Carlos Veloz, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.

Jeffrey Nicholas Zender, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.

