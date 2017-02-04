Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Chandra Ranallo Anderson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery.
Edward Allen Denham, booked by the Sumas Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Montgomery Edward Herbert, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Andrew Gavin Hill, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Christopher David Johnston, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation, second-degree burglary, unlawful issuance of bank checks, and failure to appear on second-degree theft.
Prancingbear Jerome James Jules, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Edward Scott King, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Erica Loraine Lee, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Emanuel Enoch Pickard-Aguilar, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Benito Michael Rodriguez, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Abel Sanchez-Nava, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Andrew Kyreen Self-Bryant, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office as a courtesy hold from Island County.
Steven Todd Sirmans, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree theft.
Alexis Lena Stewart, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Dustin Monroe Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for resisting arrest.
Comments