Sheriff: Ferndale man stabbed in Everson; no arrest made as probe continues

A Ferndale man was stabbed Thursday night after a dispute investigators believe may be gang related, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said.
The stabbing happened late Thursday near La Gloria Market at 7310 Everson-Goshen Road, Elfo said, adding he didn’t have a specific time of the incident. The 23-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was stabbed in a dispute with another man, Elfo said.
The victim then drove to his home in Ferndale. His father called 911 Friday morning to report the stabbing.
Elfo said the man then went to St. Joseph Hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately available.
No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbing, Elfo said. The victim, he added, was “less than fully cooperative” with investigators.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
