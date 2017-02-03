Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 2, 2017
Ricardo Munoz Alcala Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, second- and third-degree possession of stolen property, financial fraud, and unlawful marijuana possession.
Tyler Anthony Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Dominique Elpedio Carampot, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
Austin J. Cofrin, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Antoinette Leann Compo, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jody Lynn Cowen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation.
Rebecca Lee Dotson, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
William John Elfo Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for possessing another’s identification, second-degree identity theft and possession of stolen property.
Jeannie Marie Finkbonner, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
Christopher Michael Guajardo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Guy Everett Jones, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.
Dustin James Lafrancis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree theft.
William Christopher Marglon, booked by Juvenile Court Probation for a probation/parole violation.
Mitchell Peter McLean, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Crystal Lynn Quistorf, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.
Jennifer Lynn Sobjack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Christian Lawrence Williams, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Deandre Stevone Williams, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Briana Marie Yocum, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree malicious mischief and felony bail-jumping.
