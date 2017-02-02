Grass fire burns several acres north of Bellingham, but no property damage, injuries

An outdoor fire spared homes and other property but left as many as seven acres of charred grass on the northern outskirts of town Thursday.
The fire began around 1 p.m. near the 200 block of Kelly Road, just east of Guide Meridian Road, said Joe Noonchester, assistant chief with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. The fire started small but windy conditions helped it spread south and west, Noonchester said, estimating the fire burned between five and seven acres across five properties.
No one was injured, Noonchester said.
The first crews arrived within minutes, he said, and had the fire under control in less than an hour. North Whatcom, Whatcom County Fire District 7, and the Lynden and Bellingham fire departments all sent crews to fight the blaze.
Jim Haugo, 77, was walking across his 10-acre property 256 Kline Road when he smelled smoke, he said.
“I thought somebody was burning garbage,” he said.
About a half hour later, he said, he saw a line of flames moving south and west across the grass on his property, and called 911. He couldn’t say how many of his acres had burned.
“I hope it rains,” Haugo said looking out on the field of burned grass.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Noonchester said.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
