Whatcom County Jail report for Feb. 1, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
FEB. 1, 2017
Jason William Berry, booked by the Blaine Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree malicious mischief.
Joseph Michael Cagey, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Benjamin Matthew Canaan, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Rolando Lincoln Clizbe, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Raymond Morris Darrow, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Carl Matthew Delaire Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Troy Don Denniston, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kyle Richard Diehl, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Nathan Sebastian Dudley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kane Richard Erholm Garvin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Lucas Gerald Jacks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree possession of stolen property and a controlled-substance violation.
Joseph MQ Jefferson, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Zackery Charles Lawrence, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Joshua Lowell Lewis, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a DOC detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of controlled-substance violation.
Malisa Ann Muskrat, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear in court on charges of violation of a domestic violence restraining order, violation of a domestic violence protection order and a controlled substance violation.
Joseph P. Rogerson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
Jose Luis Romero Jr., booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Andre Jumell Whitney, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass.
