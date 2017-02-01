Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 31, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 31, 2017
Ronald Duane Ballew, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County, the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Randolph Cartier Clark El, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jared Wesley Crapo, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
James Ronald Michael George, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Anthony Gudmundson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Chynna Linda Hernandez, booked by the Blaine Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Trever Rene Jimenez, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Shawn Dale Noisey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Nicholas Weston Pedlow, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a protection order.
Jason Robert Sandeaux, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Satwinder Singh, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Glen Rudy Solomon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic-violence assault and battery.
Kyle Ronald Sturgeon, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disobedience of lawful order of court.
Timothy Edward Tabor, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Gregory Allen Todd, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a controlled substance violation and driving under the influence.
Patricia Ann Topaum, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for selling, delivery and possession with intent of a legend drug.
Lance Everest VanderYacht, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a civil anti-harassment order and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Aiden Michael Williams, booked by the Washington State Patrol for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Comments