Bellingham Police find missing child after one-hour search

Police searching on foot and with a helicopter found a young girl who went missing from her apartment about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Bellingham Police tweeted at 9:14 a.m that 4-year-old Rose Garcia was missing from an apartment near 804 W. Bakerview Road.
According to police radio conversations, officers were searching a field north of the location and considering an Amber Alert when Garcia was located moments later.
She is also known as “Emma,” police said in the tweet.
In the 9:14 a.m. tweet on the department’s official Twitter account, police attached a photo and description of Garcia. Almost immediately, officers at the scene were told by a helicopter pilot that he could see someone matching Garcia’s description.
“The child has been found,” an officer said over the radio, and police tweeted that information minutes later.
Garcia’s condition and the reason for her disappearance weren’t immediately known. Medical personnel were not dispatched to the location.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments