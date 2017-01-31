Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 30, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 30, 2017
Blake Mitchell Ambers, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
Christopher Lawrence Baggett, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kelly Scott Bunting, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, shoplifting and for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Jake W. Clements, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Joseph Marshall Dinicola, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Jessica Marie Gorski, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for delivery of a controlled substance.
Ellyse Noel Haney, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Benjamin Matthew Holmes, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, indecent exposure and urinating in public.
Brice Abraham Knight, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Richard Paul Moore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Ana Bertha Ortiz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence protection order and for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Sal Ou, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a domestic-violence anti-harassment order and violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
Roman Joseph Roesbery, booked by the state Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Caitlan Alena Sowers, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of felony bail jumping.
Gomer Carl Spottedbear, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jesse Alec Wilferd, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Shuai Yuan, booked by the Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacturing and delivery of amphetamine or methamphetamine.
