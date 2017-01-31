Man arrested following police chase northwest of Bellingham

Police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant following a pursuit Monday night from south of Bellis Fair to northwest of Marietta, officials said.
Ronald Duane Ballew, 56, was arrested after stopping his Ford F-150 pickup in the 3100 block of Lummi Shore Drive, some seven miles after he was ordered to pull over. He was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on a state Department of Corrections detainer and on suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
A female passenger was released at the scene, said Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley. The passenger’s name and age were not released.
Beckley said the pursuit began as Ballew ignored an officer’s attempt to pull him over on southbound Meridian Street near Squalicum Parkway, suspecting Ballew had an outstanding warrant. The officer, in a marked patrol car, was using emergency lights and siren, Beckley said.
“The vehicle continued on the Squalicum truck route, up Seaview to Eldridge then out Marine Drive, ending in the 3100 block of Lummi Shore. The vehicle stopped on its own,” Beckley said. “Ballew had a felony DOC warrant with no bail. Ballew told officers he didn’t want to stop because he knew he had the warrant.”
Speeds reached 57 mph, and the roads were clear and dry, she said. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies and Lummi Nation Police assisted Bellingham officers.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments