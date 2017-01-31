Skagit County sheriff’s deputy arrested, held on $100,000 bail

A Skagit County sheriff’s deputy is being held on $100,000 bail for investigation of domestic violence after he was arrested Sunday morning.
The deputy was off duty when he was arrested following a reported incident Saturday night at his Big Lake area home, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When deputies responded to the home to speak with the victim, they were informed it was the second time in a week the man had become violent, the document states.
The man allegedly pulled a gun more than once and threatened to harm himself, the affidavit states. It is not clear whether that weapon was a Skagit County Sheriff’s Office-issued weapon, said Lt. Greg Booth of the Mount Vernon Police Department, which is handling the investigation.
The man had left the home by the time deputies arrived Saturday night, Booth said.
Deputies located the man – in his personal vehicle – near the intersection of Waugh Road and Broadway Street in Mount Vernon where he was held until Mount Vernon officers could arrive to take him into custody.
He is being held in Island County Jail for investigation of two counts of second-degree assault domestic violence.
The deputy, who has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013, was placed on paid administrative leave Monday morning, said Sheriff Will Reichardt.
He will remain on paid administrative leave pending results of an internal investigation, he said.
“We take allegations of this very seriously,” Reichardt said.
Reichardt knows of no previous discipline issues with the deputy.
