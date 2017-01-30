Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 29, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 29, 2017
Marcus Tyler Bagnerise, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, violation of a protection order and residential burglary.
Ian Tomie Stephan Bliss, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Randal Richard Carlson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Olivia Mann DeVries, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Hector Hugo Garcia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Brandon Levi Johnson Martin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, a controlled-substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession.
Lazurus Lang, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Eric Richard Ogren, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for intimidating a public servant.
Ulises Orduna Botello, booked by the Washington State Patrol for minor in possession or consuming alcohol and driving under the influence.
Craig Michael Strong, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Evencio Vazquez-Felix, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Cody Tye Weidkamp, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Alison Marie Wiebe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
