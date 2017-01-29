Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 28, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 28, 2017
Jason David Leon Billy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful bus conduct.
Sawyer Alexander Carter, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for resisting arrest and for minor intoxicated in a public place.
Nicholas Jon Chissus, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Angelica Rose Felts, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Timothy Duane Franklin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer, and for second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a dangerous weapon and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Christopher David McCullough, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Oscar Mendoza-Reyes, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, an agency outside Whatcom County and the Lynden and Bellingham police departments for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and no valid operator’s license without other ID.
Tina Rai Nelson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Darrel Dwain Richardson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Michael Steven Samuelson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Justin Matthew Ward, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Brandon E. Yates, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
