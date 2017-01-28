Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 27, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Irene Alvarado-Becerra, booked by the Lynden and Bellingham police departments for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Noribeth Arzeta Espana, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Florentino Barril Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
George Markland Bates II, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, reckless driving and second-degree malicious mischief.
Anthony Lee Beckwith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Damon Ezell Benn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Tavares Malik Bowman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Robert Christopher Bunton Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation, first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in court on a charge of second -degree criminal trespassing.
Wanda Ivette Cardona, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Stephen Dale Covington, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence, second-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Anthony Alexander Diaz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Juan Valentino Felix, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Felipe Gonzalez-Gonzalez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Brian Harold James, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Paul Alvin Klever, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession.
Athena Nichole Kosmas, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Stephen John Lamere, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession.
Jaxon Jonal Mancillas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Jacob Dean Martinez, booked by the Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine Police Department for driving under the influence, residential burglary, a probation/parole violation, and violating an ignition interlock driver’s license.
Claude Christian Miller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, obstructing a police officer, disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer and resisting arrest.
Concepcion Benito Ortiz, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Lynden and Bellingham police departments on a detainer and for violating a protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Thomas Harper Renfro, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Will Christian Skugstad, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michelle Renee Slage, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office as a material witness.
Robert Paul Taylor, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
