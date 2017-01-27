Ferndale felon guilty of trying to jump border for sex with preteen, gets prison

A Ferndale man must serve 6 ½ years in prison for trying to cross the Canadian border to have sex with a preteen girl, a U.S. federal court judge in Seattle ruled Friday.
Christopher David Johnston, 40, posted an ad last year on Craigslist’s casual encounters section looking for a “young lady to spoil,” according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court. He got a response from a Homeland Security agent posing as a 12-year-old girl from Abbotsford, B.C.
“Honstly I just wanted to say hi and give u props for a hella legit ad,,,im prolly 2 young but still wanted to at least say props 4 keepin in reals,” the agent wrote.
Over the weeks that followed Johnston exchanged sexually charged emails and texts that grew more and more graphic. He asked for sexual pictures, and described in lurid detail what he wanted to do to the girl. Over text Johnston said being with a young girl is “all I think about and all I want,” according to the charges.
Eventually, on May 20, 2015, he arranged to meet the girl for sex at a hotel near Abbotsford. U.S. border authorities arrested him just feet from a barbed wire fence that marks the international boundary, in a hayfield near the Northwood Casino. He had under surveillance for the entire day.
He was charged in federal court in Seattle. He pleaded guilty in the fall to attempted travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones ordered Johnston to serve 6 ½ years in prison and 10 years on probation, and recommended drug and sex offender treatment.
Local court records show Johnston has been convicted of at least 10 felonies, for drug possession, burglary, forgery and several counts of theft. His last prison sentence was for breaking into the IT department at St. Joseph hospital in 2009.
At the time of his arrest in May, he had five pending felony cases in Whatcom County, where he was accused of check fraud, theft, meth possession, and the burglary of $10,000 in tools. Those cases still have not been resolved.
Caleb Hutton
