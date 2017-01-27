Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 26, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 26, 2017
Michael Ronald Ackerman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for obstructing a police officer.
Mary Louise Baker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Robert Dale Bob Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Tempest Marie Jean Duke, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation/parole violation.
Jarrod Christopher Fife, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation and for failure to appear in court on a charge of violating a no-contact order.
Marcus Dale Hillaire, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license and shoplifting.
Curtis James Huff, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Darvine Anthony James, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Haley Lynn Lira, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Terry Scott Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charge of controlled substance violation.
Stella Dawn Newman, booked by the Lynden Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Alfonso Shelton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jessica Lauren Smith, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Nora Ann Tueffel, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.
