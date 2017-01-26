Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 25, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 25, 2017
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Cory James Budde, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a Department of Corrections detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benjamin Matthew Canaan, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Ryan Michael Deming, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree burglary, residential burglary and third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer.
Justin James Florence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Andrea Anay Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Richard Rene Garza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree retail theft and second-degree vehicle prowl.
Geoffrey Alan Harrison, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Lisa Doreen Holleman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Joshua Ray Howell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Danny Lee Hunter, booked by the Washington State Patrol, an agency outside Whatcom County, and the Ferndale Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Zachariah N. Janusiewicz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery, first-degree theft, and second-degree assault.
Jonathan Charles Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Mantejpal Singh Kalkat, booked by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on a DEA hold.
Patricia Ann Kalkat, booked by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on a DEA hold.
Nathaniel Jacob London, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Chelsea Nicole Lyons, booked by the Lynden, Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for violation of a protection order and for failure to appear in court on charges of forgery, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree animal cruelty, and violation of a civil anti-harassment order.
Edgar Ivan Merida Garcia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Kaylee Marie Patrick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and shoplifting.
Bernadette Ann Ryan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.
Jeremiah John Shanburn Sr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.
Clarissa L. Smith, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault and battery.
Christopher Allen Watson, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
