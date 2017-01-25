Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 24, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 24, 2017
Adam Christopher Ashenfelter, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Mark Aaron Fuller, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Polly Mae George, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Mariah Rose Javier, booked by the Everson Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Faijon Eugene Martin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Misty Anne Richards, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
Lloyd Allen Rider, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Dimitri Jay Sampson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and failure to appear in court on a charge of delivery in lieu of a controlled substance.
Shawn CK Wagar, booked by the Washington State Patrol for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and fourth-degree assault.
Laura Jean Washington, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Drew Kenneth Wohlenhaus, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments