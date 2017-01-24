Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 22-23, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 22, 2017
Francene Ruth Allan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jason Christopher Beeson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Dominick Jerel Benitez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree robbery.
Courtney Davis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Anatoliy Pavlovich Lebedev, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Michele Lynette Mattera, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Evaristo Mendez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree assault of a child.
Sumner Lynn Schmidt, booked by the Lynden Police Department for possession schedule 1 narcotic, delivery of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
Stephanie Patricia Seddon, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Aaron Michael Shepherd, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Mathew John Simmons, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jared Michael Stoker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary.
Sarah Margaret Sturgeon, booked by the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for third-degree theft, second-degree robbery and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Gary Scott Tretwold, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for a controlled-substance violation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Pablo Vallejo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and third-degree assault.
Jerry Jan Van Beek Jr., booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Mario Vera, booked by the Everson Police Department for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey Nicholas Zender, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
JAN. 23, 2017
Richmond Evan Baardson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kindra Grace Churchill, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Wilma Reyes Estrada, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree custodial interference.
Adriel Flores, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Andrew John Gomez, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Austin Lee Jordan, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Zachary Scott Larson, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Sergio Mariscal Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree child rape.
Rodel Mullis Pasaoa, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for manufacturing and delivery of a narcotic.
Bjarne Alfred Riffe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
