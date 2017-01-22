Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 21, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 21, 2017
James Troy Arnold, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer and for a controlled substance violation.
Jamison Matthew Baker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for physical control and obstructing.
Jason Ronn Cyganowski, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for harassment.
Seren Mariah Desdier, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree assault and having livestock at large.
Rusty Michael Downs, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Shayla Marie Gee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham and Blaine police departments for drug court violation and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Ellyse Noel Haney, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Seaton Ray Land, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Antonio Florez Ortiz, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Shane Peterson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Zachary Wayne Rector, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Silverio Solano-Cruz Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for not having a valid operator’s license without other ID.
Michael Jerod Tucker, booked by the Washington State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, making a false statement to an officer, first-degree driving with a suspended license, and felony driving under the influence.
Franco Zeitter, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County on a civil bench warrant.
