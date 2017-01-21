Ferndale woman threatened to shoot Gov. Jay Inslee in phone call, charges say

A Ferndale woman threatened to shoot Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in a phone call to his staff, where she was upset about homelessness issues and an unnamed court case, according to a statement of probable cause read in court.
Deborah Lea Lindor, 42, refused to leave her jail cell to appear in court Friday, a day after she was arrested to face charges of threatening to harm the governor. Nonetheless a deputy prosecutor, Erik Sigmar, read the charges against her to an almost empty courtroom in Whatcom County Superior Court.
A woman, later identified as Lindor, had called Inslee’s office Monday, sounding irritated, irrational and angry, according to the statement. The woman wanted to talk with the governor, but the staffer told her that wasn’t possible. She replied that she was going to shoot the governor the next time she saw him.
The staffer asked if she was threatening the governor.
“What do you think?” she replied, according to the statement.
The Washington State Patrol provides security to Inslee and state troopers traced the call to Lindor through a number she had left with office staff. A trooper called her back, and using a “ruse,” managed to get her to confirm her name and date of birth, according to the statement.
Three days later when she was tracked down and arrested, state troopers found she was carrying seven hypodermic needles, a glass pipe, and a small bag containing a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, Sigmar said.
On Friday she refused to leave her jail cell.
“We’ve had issues with her for the last day,” a jail guard told Superior Court Commissioner David Thorn in court. “She flat-out refused twice. We did give her the opportunity, but we’re not too excited about having her here today.”
Last year Lindor served a three-month jail sentence for throwing a rock at a window in the public lobby of the jail in July. A guard chased her outside, and she hit him in the head with a 2-foot-long metal rod. As deputies booked her into the jail, they found a baggie of meth in her cargo pants, according to charging papers.
In the new case Thorn found probable cause to hold Lindor in jail on charges of threatening the governor and possessing methamphetamine.
Sigmar noted Lindor had been acting strange and irrational in jail, so he asked Thorn to order a mental health evaluation before she is allowed to post bond. Thorn declined to set release conditions until she shows up in court.
The prosecutor also requested a no-contact order between the defendant and Inslee.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments