Bellingham man charged with voyeurism of 2 young women in York neighborhood

A Bellingham man has been charged with voyeurism on suspicion of spying on young women at his neighbors’ home in the York neighborhood, according to charges filed this past week.
Two college-age women screamed and called 911 when they saw a man holding a cellphone outside a bedroom in the dark about 7:45 p.m. Jan. 13.
One of the women had been changing clothes and the other was on a bed in her underwear. Officers sent a police dog to the 1300 block of Humboldt Street. As the dog was picking up a scent, Michael David Weinstein, 34, approached the officers, according to the charges filed Thursday in Whatcom Superior Court.
He confessed to police he’d been walking between his house and the “girls’ residence” when he saw one young woman didn’t have her shirt on, so he watched for a couple of minutes before taking photos and video, the charges say.
Weinstein was booked into jail that night. He posted $10,000 bond a day and a half later. In one court document, he lists a second address on Peabody Street.
Weinstein has no felony record in Washington state. He’s charged with two counts of voyeurism, a class C felony. His next court date is scheduled for March.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments