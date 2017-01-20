Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 19, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 19, 2017
Martin Amezcua-Torres, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, manufacturing or delivers methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the premise of drug trafficking.
Jason Robert Boone, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Vivian Camille Bradley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jesica Jo Craig, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jessie Michael Day, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree child rape.
James Michael Discher, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.
Ethan William Ehrbar, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Ernest Clifford Garcia Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and obstructing.
Russell Dennis Hilton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving without a license, third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Matthew Lee Jackson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Deborah Lea Lindor, booked by the Washington State Patrol for threats to the governor or his family.
Samuel Roger Marshall, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Peter Renteria, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Alan Lee Tincher, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
