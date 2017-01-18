Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 17, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 17, 2017
Michelle Lynne Alumbaugh, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kyle Scott Beedell, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Graham Edmund Burke, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Dylan R Chance, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Ashley Marie Fischer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a drug court violation.
Tony Lynn Green, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment.
Trey Donald Handy, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Andy Ivan Hernandez, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a drug offender sentencing alternative revocation.
Bruce Allen Marbley, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a protection order, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, and second-degree assault of a child.
Tiana Maria Milazzo, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree assault.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Summer Caitlin Stelmach, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for manufacturing or delivering amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Kevin E. Stephenson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree child molestation.
Gary Scott Tretwold, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to elude a police vehicle and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Joshua Nicholas Walker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
