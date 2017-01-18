Armed man breaks into homes, terrorizes neighborhood near Everson, sheriff’s office reports

An armed man suffering from apparent mental health problems broke into two homes, and attacked a dog, two residents, and a sheriff’s deputy, before he was arrested Wednesday morning south of Everson, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Michael Deming, 39, broke into a home around 7:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of Plum Tree Place, and brandished a blade – what looked like a butcher’s knife or a machete – at a resident and her dog, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The woman’s husband armed himself and chased the intruder from the house.
By the time sheriff’s deputies arrived the man was gone, but other calls started coming in from around the neighborhood: first, a man knocked on a door on Silves Court and tried to get in, according to police radio traffic. Then he kicked in an apartment door the 7000 block of Mission Road and he assaulted someone inside before fleeing to another complex, the sheriff’s office reported.
Deming struck a deputy when he was cornered and detained on a porch on Suchanon Drive, according to the news release. A deputy shot him with a Taser.
Deming, a resident of Custer School Road, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of residential burglary, one count of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest.
Witnesses told deputies they did not know Deming, and that he claimed to be “looking for his children.” Deputies suspect he was suffering from mental health issues.
Court records show Deming has been convicted of two nonviolent felonies in the past decade, for trafficking in stolen fishing gear in 2010, and for jumping bail in another case a few years earlier.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments