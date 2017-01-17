Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 16, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 16, 2017
Clifford Dale Clifton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Leslie Fabian Alvarado, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, harassment, third-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and failure to appear in court on a charge of residential burglary.
Jonathan Eggert Hawkes, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Andrew Christopher Jurgensen, booked by the Sumas Police Department for driving under the influence.
Forrest Konrad Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary, and second-degree theft.
Nicholas Robert Radford, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a controlled substance violation.
