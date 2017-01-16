Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 15, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 15, 2017
Monica Deleon, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Eduardo Fernandez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jason Dale Flake, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Calvin Ralph James Jr., booked by the State Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a DOC detainer and for failure to obey a police officer, obstructing a police officer, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and an ignition interlock driver's license violation.
Aaron Wade Lind, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and fourth-degree assault.
Donald Mark Matthiesen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a felony sex offender registration violation.
Gerald Anthony Pray, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Iris Nataly Sanchez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Alison Dalene Vaughan, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
James David Wade, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and disarming a law enforcement or corrections officer.
David John Whims, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Chelcee Ann Wilson, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
